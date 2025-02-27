Can magnesium help you sleep?

Team Indulge
Magnesium helps calm down the central nervous system (your brain and spinal cord). It also helps control messages your spinal cord sends between your brain and nerve cells.
This neurological disorder causes burning, crawling, or tingling feelings in your legs while lying down. Magnesium supplementation might relax your muscles and help you fall and stay asleep if you have RLS.
A magnesium deficiency might result in insomnia, or trouble falling and staying asleep. It plays a role in regulating melatonin — the hormone that controls your circadian rhythm, or sleep-wake cycle.
Research has shown magnesium helps alleviate anxiety and depression symptoms, such as trouble falling asleep.
It facilitates the digestion of fatty acids and proteins and helps to regulate blood glucose levels.