The carnivore diet: Weight loss hack or nutritional risk?

Atreyee Poddar
The carnivore diet is an extreme low-carb meal plan that includes only meat, poultry, eggs, seafood, and some dairy. It eliminates all plant-based foods, including fruits, vegetables, grains, and legumes.
Like keto, it forces the body into ketosis, where fat is burned for fuel instead of carbohydrates. This metabolic shift leads to weight loss but may also cause side effects.
Proponents say it aids weight loss and reduces inflammation. However, experts warn it lacks essential nutrients like fibre, antioxidants, and vitamins, raising concerns about long-term health risks.
Figures like Joe Rogan have endorsed it, but even he faced side effects like digestive issues. Many health professionals remain skeptical due to the diet’s restrictive nature.
While it may lead to short-term weight loss, the carnivore diet is highly restrictive and lacks scientific backing for long-term safety. Proceed with caution!