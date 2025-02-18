Wink, wink, it’s Flirt Day! Swipe for some serious lines

Atreyee Poddar

Are you a parking ticket? Because you've got 'fine' written all over you.

Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I walk by again?

If you were a vegetable, you'd be a cute-cumber

Aside from being gorgeous, what do you do for a living?

I'm not a photographer, but I can picture us together

Are you a magician? Because whenever I look at you, everyone else disappears!

If kisses were snowflakes, I'd send you a blizzard

I'm not sure what it is, but your smile makes me want to adopt a puppy

Do you have a map? I keep getting lost in your eyes

If you were a book, I'd read you cover to cover... and probably ask for a sequel

