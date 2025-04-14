Ambedkar Jayanti: Five lesser–known facts about the visionary leader

Advocated for Women’s Rights in Labour

Dr Ambedkar was a strong proponent of women’s rights, particularly in the context of labour. As the Labour Minister in the Viceroy’s Executive Council, he introduced several progressive laws for women workers, including the Mines Maternity Benefit Act, the Women Labour Welfare Fund, and provisions for maternity benefits for women in labour. He also played a key role in lifting the ban on the employment of women in underground work in coal mines, advocating for their right to work with dignity and safety.