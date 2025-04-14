Ambedkar Jayanti: Five lesser–known facts about the visionary leader

Prattusa Mallik
While primarily known as a jurist and social reformer, Dr Ambedkar was a highly accomplished economist. He obtained a doctorate in Economics from Columbia University and another from the London School of Economics. His book, The Problem of the Rupee: Its Origin and Its Solution, published in 1923, offered insightful analysis and significantly influenced the establishment of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 1935. In fact, his economic theories played a crucial role in shaping India's financial policies.
Dr Ambedkar was a polyglot with proficiency in nine languages: Hindi, Pali, Sanskrit, English, French, German, Marathi, Persian and Gujarati. His intellectual depth extended far beyond law and economics; he reportedly mastered 64 subjects through rigorous study over 21 years, including extensive comparative study of world religions.
In 1927, Ambedkar led the Mahad Satyagraha, a groundbreaking movement asserting the right of the ‘untouchable’ communities to access public water sources. This was a unique form of satyagraha, focusing on the fundamental human need for water, highlighting his innovative approach to fighting social injustice. He is considered the first and only satyagrahi in the world to have launched such a movement for water.
A voracious reader and lifelong learner, Dr Ambedkar amassed an extraordinary personal library, Rajgirh, which housed over 50,000 books. This collection was considered the largest private library in India at the time and reflected his insatiable thirst for knowledge across diverse fields. He believed deeply in the power of books and famously said that everyone should invest at least 10 percent of their income in purchasing them.
Dr Ambedkar was a strong proponent of women’s rights, particularly in the context of labour. As the Labour Minister in the Viceroy’s Executive Council, he introduced several progressive laws for women workers, including the Mines Maternity Benefit Act, the Women Labour Welfare Fund, and provisions for maternity benefits for women in labour. He also played a key role in lifting the ban on the employment of women in underground work in coal mines, advocating for their right to work with dignity and safety.