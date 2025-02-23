Is your ‘busy’ colleague a productivity peacock?

Team Indulge
Frequent self-promotion
They constantly talk about how much work they’re doing or the projects they're involved in, often exaggerating the significance or volume of their tasks. They may make sure everyone knows how "busy" they are, but rarely show concrete results.
Always in back-to-back meetings
Some coworkers love to mention their "back-to-back meetings," using it as an excuse to avoid real work. They constantly highlight their "crazy schedule," but little gets done.
More talk, less action
They often claim to be "working late," yet their actual productivity during regular hours is minimal at best.
Seeking praise without delivering
They often indulge in self-promotion without actually completing any significant tasks. They may send messages praising each other, but rarely present concrete evidence of achievement.
Constantly comparing workloads
Productivity peacocks love to compare their workload to others, often exaggerating theirs as being the most difficult or important. They'll point out how much more they’re doing compared to their colleagues, even if the quality or impact of their work is questionable.
Hiding or withholding results
They might talk about tasks or projects they’re working on but avoid sharing the actual results, preferring to keep things vague or incomplete. This allows them to maintain an air of mystery about how "impressive" their work might be.