Nowruz 101: Everything you need to know about the Persian New Year

Atreyee Poddar
Nowruz, meaning new day in Persian, marks the Persian New Year and the arrival of spring. Rooted in Zoroastrian traditions, it has been celebrated for over 3,000 years across Iran, Central Asia, and beyond.
The festival falls on the Spring Equinox, usually around 20 March, and is observed by millions worldwide, including communities in Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, and parts of the Middle East, South Asia, and Europe.
A Nowruz tradition is the haft-sin, a table set with seven symbolic items starting with the letter ‘S’ in Persian—such as sabzeh (sprouted greens for rebirth) and serkeh (vinegar for patience). Painted eggs, sweets, and dried fruits are also key elements.
Celebrations include house cleaning (khane tekani), bonfires, street feasts, fireworks, and poetry readings. The 13-day festival ends with a picnic day, known as Sizdah Bedar, to symbolically let go of the old year’s misfortunes.
Food is central to Nowruz. Iranians serve sabzi polo ba mahi (herb rice with fish) and kookoo sabzi (herb frittata), while Central Asians enjoy plov (a spiced rice dish) and sumalak (a sweet wheat pudding). Desserts like baklava, shekerbura, and haft mewa are also festival favourites.