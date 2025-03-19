Take a cue from chef Anahita Dhondy to make this Navroz special snack at home

Method:

· Whisk eggs in a bowl with masala, salt and pepper.

· Add oil in a pan. Once hot, dunk the burger patty into the egg batter and fry on each side for 4 mins.

· Blend all the ingredients for the chutney and keep aside

· Toast burger buns with a little butter

· Assemble your burger with the patty, veggies, chutney, and some fries on the side.