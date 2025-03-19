Recipes

Take a cue from chef Anahita Dhondy to make this Navroz special snack at home

Surprise your guests by recreating this Anahita Dhondy special burger for Navroz
This Navroz celebrate with your loved ones in a relaxed manner with a home-made Chicken Farcha Burger as instructed by chef Anahita Dhondy.

Ingredients:

For the burger:

·       Godrej Yummiez frozen chicken burger patties

·       Oil for frying

·       2 eggs

·       1tsp Parsi sambhar masala

·       Salt and pepper

For the chutney:

·       1 cup fresh coriander

·       1/4 cup mint leaves

·       1/4 cup fresh coconut grated

·       2 green chillies

·       1/2tsp whole jeera

·       Salt, sugar to taste

·       2/3 ice cubes a little water to blend

Other ingredients for assembling:

·       Burger buns

·       Butter

·       Orange marmalade

·       Salad leaves

·       Onion slices

·       Tomato Slices

·       Chips

Method:

·       Whisk eggs in a bowl with masala, salt and pepper.

·       Add oil in a pan. Once hot, dunk the burger patty into the egg batter and fry on each side for 4 mins.

·       Blend all the ingredients for the chutney and keep aside

·       Toast burger buns with a little butter

·       Assemble your burger with the patty, veggies, chutney, and some fries on the side.

