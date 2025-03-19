Take a cue from chef Anahita Dhondy to make this Navroz special snack at home

This Navroz celebrate with your loved ones in a relaxed manner with a home-made Chicken Farcha Burger as instructed by chef Anahita Dhondy.
Ingredients:
For the burger:
· Godrej Yummiez frozen chicken burger patties
· Oil for frying
· 2 eggs
· 1tsp Parsi sambhar masala
· Salt and pepper
For the chutney:
· 1 cup fresh coriander
· 1/4 cup mint leaves
· 1/4 cup fresh coconut grated
· 2 green chillies
· 1/2tsp whole jeera
· Salt, sugar to taste
· 2/3 ice cubes a little water to blend
Other ingredients for assembling:
· Burger buns
· Butter
· Orange marmalade
· Salad leaves
· Onion slices
· Tomato Slices
· Chips
Method:
· Whisk eggs in a bowl with masala, salt and pepper.
· Add oil in a pan. Once hot, dunk the burger patty into the egg batter and fry on each side for 4 mins.
· Blend all the ingredients for the chutney and keep aside
· Toast burger buns with a little butter
· Assemble your burger with the patty, veggies, chutney, and some fries on the side.