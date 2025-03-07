Make this easy, viral ‘retinol salad,’ for boosting your skin health

Consuming your retinol is the newest trend; retinol is a form of Vitamin A, known as Vitamin A1. It is found in leafy green vegetables, orange and yellow vegetables, tomato products, fruits, oily fish, liver, cheese, and butter. While retinol products are popular skincare options, a 'retinol salad' recipe from skin influencer Tammy Weatherhead, just went viral and can aid your skincare efforts.
What exactly is retinol salad and how does it help?
It’s widely known that our skin is retinoid-responsive, which means it can readily absorb vitamin A when you apply it topically. This can help improve your skin health, including helping with conditions like acne. So, while vitamin A-rich carrots make up 80 percent of the salad, there are also peppers, garlic and some other aromatics. This salad can help skin woes like acne, sun damage, wrinkles and hyperpigmentation to name a few.
“This is the best way to eat your retinol,” Tammy says in the Instagram reel she shared. The influencer can be seen enjoying the retinol salad in her kitchen. A core part of the recipe is cutting the carrots like ribbon.
All you need for this tangy retinol salad is 5 carrots, serrano pepper (optional), garlic, rice vinegar, soy sauce, regular vinegar, lime, sesame seeds and sesame oil.
Begin by peeling your carrots and slicing them into ribbons. Incorporate the chopped serrano pepper, rice vinegar, soy sauce, regular vinegar, sesame oil, and lime juice. Crush the sesame seeds into a coarse powder and mix them in. Toss everything thoroughly and allow it to marinate for at least 20 minutes before serving. This dish also stores well in the refrigerator.