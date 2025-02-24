Recipes

Healthy, diabetic-friendly smoothies to keep you cool this summer

Refreshing and nutritious smoothies to beat the summer heat
Chocolate banana smoothie
With summer around the corner, we all crave a refreshing ice cream or juice fix. These smoothies with good things only is all you need—blended with lots of ice, they make the perfect healthy summer coolers.

Recommended by Shweta Sarwate, Product Head and COO at Utopian, these smoothie recipes are low on calorie and diabetic-friendly. Packed with 8 grams of protein, 5 grams of fiber, and 29% of the daily calcium requirement, they’re both delicious and nutritious.

Strawberry smoothie

Ingredients

  • 2 cups unsweetened frozen strawberries

  • ½ cup vanilla yoghurt or Greek yoghurt

  • 1 cup milk (dairy or plant-based)

  • 1 tbsp honey or sugar (adjust to taste)

  • 2 large fresh strawberries (for garnish)

Instructions

Add all ingredients to a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Pour into a glass and garnish with fresh strawberries. Serve immediately and enjoy.

Chocolate banana smoothie

Ingredients

  • 2 ripe bananas

  • 1½ cups milk (dairy or plant-based)

  • 1 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

  • 1 tbsp honey or sugar (optional, for sweetness)

  • ½ tsp vanilla extract (optional, for extra flavor)

  • ½ cup Greek yoghurt (for creaminess and protein)

  • ½ cup ice cubes (optional, for a thicker texture)

  • 1 tbsp peanut butter, almond butter, or hazelnut spread (optional, for extra richness)

Instructions

Add all ingredients to a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Pour into a glass and serve immediately.

Pineapple coconut smoothie

Coconut pineapple smoothie

Ingredients

  • 3 cups frozen pineapple chunks (plus more for garnish)

  • ½ cup coconut milk

  • ½ cup pineapple juice

  • ½ cup Greek yoghurt

  • 2 tbsp shredded fresh coconut

  • 1 tbsp honey

Instructions

Blend all ingredients until smooth and creamy. Pour into a glass and garnish with pineapple chunks. Serve immediately and enjoy.

Smoothie

