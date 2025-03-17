Try this easy-to-make kebab recipe to break your Ramadan fast

Take a cue from Chef Sheikh Kadir, masterchef, Club Mahindra and prepare this delicious recipe of melt in the mouth Mutton Galwat Kebab at home.
Ingredients:
· Mutton mince 500gms
· Brown onion 100gms
· Cashewnut 50gms
· Papaya skin 40gms
· Rose petal 5gms
· Stone flower 5gms
· Kashmiri chilli powder 20gms
· Coriander powder 10gms
· Jeera powder 10gms
· Cardamom powder 5gms
· Saffron 5gms
· Ghee 200gms
· Kewra water 20 ml
· Garam masala powder 10gms
Method:
· In a large mixing bowl, combine minced mutton, raw papaya paste, ginger-garlic paste, garam masala powder, red chili powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, clove powder, cinnamon powder, cardamom powder, salt, brown onion paste, and brown cashew paste. Mix well.
· Cover the mixture and let it marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours.
· After marination, place the mixture in a large bowl and infuse it with smoke by using charcoal and ghee.
· Shape the mixture into small, flat patties.
· Heat ghee in a frying pan over medium heat.
· Shallow fry the patties until they are golden brown and cooked through on both sides.
· Serve hot with mint chutney and laccha onions.