Try this easy-to-make kebab recipe to break your Ramadan fast

Check out this kebab recipe that you can quickly make at home.
Take a cue from Chef Sheikh Kadir, masterchef, Club Mahindra and prepare this delicious recipe of melt in the mouth Mutton Galwat Kebab at home.

Ingredients:

·       Mutton mince 500gms

·       Brown onion 100gms

·       Cashewnut 50gms

·       Papaya skin 40gms

·       Rose petal 5gms

·       Stone flower 5gms

·       Kashmiri chilli powder 20gms

·       Coriander powder 10gms

·       Jeera powder 10gms

·       Cardamom powder 5gms

·       Saffron 5gms

·       Ghee 200gms

·       Kewra water 20 ml

·       Garam masala powder 10gms

Mutton Galawat Kebab
Method:

·       In a large mixing bowl, combine minced mutton, raw papaya paste, ginger-garlic paste, garam masala powder, red chili powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, clove powder, cinnamon powder, cardamom powder, salt, brown onion paste, and brown cashew paste. Mix well.

·       Cover the mixture and let it marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours.

·       After marination, place the mixture in a large bowl and infuse it with smoke by using charcoal and ghee.

·       Shape the mixture into small, flat patties.

·       Heat ghee in a frying pan over medium heat.

·       Shallow fry the patties until they are golden brown and cooked through on both sides.

·       Serve hot with mint chutney and laccha onions.

