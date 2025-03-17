Try this easy-to-make kebab recipe to break your Ramadan fast

Method:

· In a large mixing bowl, combine minced mutton, raw papaya paste, ginger-garlic paste, garam masala powder, red chili powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, clove powder, cinnamon powder, cardamom powder, salt, brown onion paste, and brown cashew paste. Mix well.

· Cover the mixture and let it marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours.

· After marination, place the mixture in a large bowl and infuse it with smoke by using charcoal and ghee.

· Shape the mixture into small, flat patties.

· Heat ghee in a frying pan over medium heat.

· Shallow fry the patties until they are golden brown and cooked through on both sides.

· Serve hot with mint chutney and laccha onions.