Formula 1 drivers who signed new contract extensions with their existing teams in 2026

Srushti Kulkarni
Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)
Signed a multi-year extension keeping him with Red Bull through the 2030 season. The new deal put to rest rumors of a mid-era driver move following Red Bull's transitional start to the 2026 technical regulations.
Carlos Sainz (Williams)
Committed his future to Williams by signing a new multi-year contract extension. The deal secures his seat alongside Alex Albon for 2027 and beyond as Williams rebuilds under James Vowles.
Alex Albon (Williams)
The driver signed a 1-Year contract, extending his stay through the end of 2027 season (which is also the team's 50th anniversary), marking his sixth consecutive season with Williams since joining them in 2022.
George Russell's (Mercedes) deal expires at the end of the 2026 season; contract discussions remain open. Aston Martin/Haas/Racing Bulls/Audi are still evaluating their 2027 options without formal extension announcements.