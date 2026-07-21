Inside F1: Antonelli’s lead, Ferrari upgrades and the Hungarian GP push

Kimi Antonelli delivered a clean win, claiming pole position and controlling the race to secure his 6th victory of the season. However, George Russell suffered a mechanical DNF while running in podium contention, proving that Mercedes' powertrain advantage still carries operational risk. McLaren struggled with top-speed deployment down the Kemmel Straight, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris settling for P5 and P7.

Charles Leclerc took P2 (+1.95s behind Antonelli), keeping Antonelli honest throughout the final stint, while Lewis Hamilton secured a strong P4. Ferrari showed superb straight-line energy recovery and tire life on medium compounds. Max Verstappen fought through to take P3, capitalizing on Russell’s retirement and extracting maximum pace from an unstable Red Bull platform. Isack Hadjar backed it up with a solid P6 drive from deep on the grid.