Inside F1: Antonelli’s lead, Ferrari upgrades and the Hungarian GP push

Entering Round 11 at the Hungaroring (July 24–26), Formula 1 hits a crucial junction. Hungary marks the final sprint before the mandatory two-week summer factory shutdown. Because FIA rules strictly prohibit aerodynamic development and factory work during the shutdown, teams are desperate to maximize points, validate pre-break packages, and gather clean baseline data to guide their post-summer upgrade programs.
Kimi Antonelli delivered a clean win, claiming pole position and controlling the race to secure his 6th victory of the season. However, George Russell suffered a mechanical DNF while running in podium contention, proving that Mercedes' powertrain advantage still carries operational risk. McLaren struggled with top-speed deployment down the Kemmel Straight, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris settling for P5 and P7.
Charles Leclerc took P2 (+1.95s behind Antonelli), keeping Antonelli honest throughout the final stint, while Lewis Hamilton secured a strong P4. Ferrari showed superb straight-line energy recovery and tire life on medium compounds. Max Verstappen fought through to take P3, capitalizing on Russell’s retirement and extracting maximum pace from an unstable Red Bull platform. Isack Hadjar backed it up with a solid P6 drive from deep on the grid.
The Hungaroring presents the polar opposite challenge of Spa. Known as Monaco without walls, it is a tight, twisty, high-downforce circuit where track position and mechanical rear grip dominate. Consolidating their Constructors' lead, Mercedes will run maximum downforce wings to protect their tires from overheating in Budapest's heat.
Ferrari’s chassis inherently favors low-speed traction and direction change. Leclerc and Hamilton enter Budapest as serious contenders for pole position, where clean air on Sunday is almost decisive. Keeping the pressure on Mercedes, the team looks forward to deploying their scheduled floor and sidepod upgrade package at Zandvoort.
The 2026 technical reset means development curves haven't flattened out yet. While Mercedes holds a 73-point advantage over Ferrari in the Constructors' standings, a major leap from Ferrari or McLaren at Zandvoort could turn the second half of the season into a multi-team fight.
With 10 of the 24 rounds completed in the 2026 season, Andrea Kimi Antonelli currently holds a commanding advantage, but the championship is far from mathematically sealed. For Lewis Hamilton to claim his historic 8th championship in 2026, Ferrari needs their post-summer upgrade package to unlock 0.2–0.3s of genuine lap time to turn the 45-point deficit around over the final 13 races.