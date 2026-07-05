Charles Leclerc wins the 2026 F1 British Grand Prix after Kimi drops out!

Though race control initially signaled the safety car period was ending, they abruptly redeployed it, forcing the race to finish under caution and securing Charles the victory. Mercedes' George Russell capitalized on the chaos to finish second, while Charles' Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton rounded out the podium.

However, Lewis Hamilton's third-place podium finish at the 2026 British Grand Prix is under severe threat due to a post-race FIA stewards' investigation regarding a yellow flag infringement. Lewis had already served a five-second time penalty earlier in the race for a false start. Because the race finished under a safety car, the entire grid was bunched up closely behind the leader. If the stewards hand him a standard post-race time penalty (typically 5 or 10 seconds), it will have devastating consequences for his home race result. Any added time will immediately strip him of his P3 trophy.