Charles Leclerc wins the 2026 F1 British Grand Prix after Kimi drops out!

Charles Leclerc won a chaotic 2026 F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone thanks to a combination of a lightning-fast start, late mechanical heartbreak for championship leader Kimi Antonelli, and a late race-ending safety car. It marks Leclerc's first Formula 1 victory of the 2026 season. Starting P2 on the grid, Leclerc got an incredible jump off the line to leapfrog polesitter Kimi Antonelli into the first corner.
Charles led the opening phase but pitted earlier than Antonelli. Mercedes chose to extend Antonelli's first stint until Lap 36, giving the Italian a significant 10-lap tyre offset advantage. Equipped with fresh rubber, Antonelli began rapidly hunting down Charles Leclerc's Ferrari.
Just as a late-race battle for the win looked inevitable, Kimi Antonelli's Mercedes suffered a left-front wheel shield and suspension issue on Lap 41 after running wide over the kerbs at Copse. He had to make two additional pit stops and fell out of contention entirely. Adding to that, on Lap 48, Max Verstappen spun his Red Bull into the gravel at Stowe, triggering a full Safety Car. Ferrari pitted Charles for fresh soft tyres.
Though race control initially signaled the safety car period was ending, they abruptly redeployed it, forcing the race to finish under caution and securing Charles the victory. Mercedes' George Russell capitalized on the chaos to finish second, while Charles' Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton rounded out the podium.
However, Lewis Hamilton's third-place podium finish at the 2026 British Grand Prix is under severe threat due to a post-race FIA stewards' investigation regarding a yellow flag infringement. Lewis had already served a five-second time penalty earlier in the race for a false start. Because the race finished under a safety car, the entire grid was bunched up closely behind the leader. If the stewards hand him a standard post-race time penalty (typically 5 or 10 seconds), it will have devastating consequences for his home race result. Any added time will immediately strip him of his P3 trophy.