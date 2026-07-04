Kimi Antonelli defeats Lewis Hamilton in the 2026 F1 British Grand Prix Sprint

Once in clear air, Kimi Antonelli checked out, ultimately crossing the finish line 2.745 seconds ahead of Hamilton. Lando Norris completed the podium in third for McLaren. With this victory, Antonelli has extended his lead in the World Drivers' Championship standings to 43 points over his Mercedes teammate George Russell.

If you are also thinking Lando's home heritage has something to do with his podium standing, then you might not be wrong. But, McLaren’s return to the podium at the Silverstone Sprint is down to a combination of targeted aerodynamic upgrades, a brilliant opening-lap launch by Lando Norris, and a track layout that heavily rewards driver confidence.