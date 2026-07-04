Kimi Antonelli defeats Lewis Hamilton in the 2026 F1 British Grand Prix Sprint

Kimi Antonelli defeats Lewis Hamilton to win the action-packed 17-lap Sprint race at the 2026 F1 British Grand Prix Sprint. Lewis Hamilton started from pole position for Ferrari and successfully defended his lead against Antonelli off the line into Abbey. However, the 19-year-old Mercedes championship leader kept intense pressure on Hamilton before executing the decisive, power-assisted overtake on Lap 8 down the Hangar Straight.
Once in clear air, Kimi Antonelli checked out, ultimately crossing the finish line 2.745 seconds ahead of Hamilton. Lando Norris completed the podium in third for McLaren. With this victory, Antonelli has extended his lead in the World Drivers' Championship standings to 43 points over his Mercedes teammate George Russell.
If you are also thinking Lando's home heritage has something to do with his podium standing, then you might not be wrong. But, McLaren’s return to the podium at the Silverstone Sprint is down to a combination of targeted aerodynamic upgrades, a brilliant opening-lap launch by Lando Norris, and a track layout that heavily rewards driver confidence.
Lando Norris started the Sprint down in 6th place following a tough Sprint Qualifying session where the car lacked absolute peak pace. However, he shot off the line like a bullet out of a gun and went on a furious opening-lap charge, battling directly with Max Verstappen and George Russell to immediately catapult himself into the top three.
Despite the podium finish, team execution remains a work in progress. Norris voiced frustration over the radio immediately after the race, pleading with the team to "get it right for once" after having to heavily manage fuel-saving protocols in the closing laps.
Predictions for Sunday's main 2026 British Grand Prix heavily favour championship leader Kimi Antonelli to win, with sportsbooks listing him as the frontrunner. F1 experts and bookmakers are split between a Mercedes intra-team battle and a resurgent home heros including George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.