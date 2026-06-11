What makes the racing prodigy, Kimi Antonelli, currently unbeatable?

When parts of the asphalt began breaking up at the final corner (Antony Noghès), it caused crashes for Lance Stroll and Charles Leclerc, triggering a safety car and a subsequent red flag. This completely erased his massive gap, forcing him to defend his lead not once, but twice: first, during a rolling restart and then, in a full standing restart with a fired-up Lewis Hamilton lined up right next to him. Despite Mercedes' documented struggles with race starts this season, Kimi held his nerve, firmly locked down the inside line into Sainte Dévote and comfortably pulled away to secure his fifth consecutive victory of the season.

With five wins from the first six races, Antonelli has opened up a cavernous 68-point lead over his highly experienced teammate, George Russell (who finished a disappointing 13th in Monaco after serving a drive-through penalty).