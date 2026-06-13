McLaren’s upgrade strategy and technical bounce-back for F1 Barcelona

For Free Practice 2, the regular grid returned and Lando Norris propelled McLaren to the top of the sheets with a blistering 1:15.426. However, margins were razor-thin; George Russell finished a mere 0.009 seconds behind Norris, while Piastri locked down third place, just 0.057 seconds off his teammate.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen struggled heavily with balance and grip, finishing sixth in FP2 and calling his hard-tyre run "horrendous". Championship leader Kimi Antonelli placed fifth in FP2 but complained of soft, fading brakes later in the session. The last Free Practice 3 (FP3) session will take place today between 4 pm – 5 pm IST.