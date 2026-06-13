McLaren’s upgrade strategy and technical bounce-back for F1 Barcelona

The Friday practice sessions at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya showed a massive shake-up, particularly with a heavy rookie presence in the opening hour. During F1 Free Practice 1, George Russell set the fastest time of 1:16.363 for Mercedes. He was followed closely by Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari).
For Free Practice 2, the regular grid returned and Lando Norris propelled McLaren to the top of the sheets with a blistering 1:15.426. However, margins were razor-thin; George Russell finished a mere 0.009 seconds behind Norris, while Piastri locked down third place, just 0.057 seconds off his teammate.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen struggled heavily with balance and grip, finishing sixth in FP2 and calling his hard-tyre run "horrendous". Championship leader Kimi Antonelli placed fifth in FP2 but complained of soft, fading brakes later in the session. The last Free Practice 3 (FP3) session will take place today between 4 pm – 5 pm IST.
Ferrari brought a heavy barrage of upgrades to Spain, but Leclerc and Hamilton (who struggled to match Russell's pace) look a step behind the top two teams. McLaren has also carried along one minor upgrade to Barcelona, which is a revised front wing endplate designed to optimise aerodynamic flow conditioning toward the rear of the car.
Expect a direct shootout between McLaren and Mercedes. McLaren has clearly bounced back from their slow-speed struggles in Monaco, looking extremely lethal through Barcelona's high-speed sweeps. McLaren's massive struggles over the last couple of weekends — particularly in Monaco — were largely circuit-specific.
The narrow, low-speed traits of recent tracks heavily exposed the mechanical weaknesses and low-speed steering limitations of the MCL40. The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, conversely, plays directly into the car's inherent design strengths: high-speed sweeps and long aerodynamic load demands. As Lando Norris proved by topping FP2, the baseline car is already lethal on this layout without needing a total overhaul.
Qualifying: the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix qualification will take place today, June 13, at 7.30 pm IST.