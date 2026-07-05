Silverstone Qualifying results: Kimi Antonelli takes 2026 F1 British GP Pole

The session started with massive drama. George Russell locked up heading into Luffield, slid completely sideways through the gravel trap, and took a glancing blow against the barrier. He managed to limp back to the pits with front-wing damage, and his Mercedes mechanics did an incredible job to fix the car and get him through to the next phase.

Meanwhile, it was an utter disaster for Aston Martin. Neither driver could find any grip in the tricky wind conditions, resulting in a shocking double-elimination at their home race. The biggest surprise of Q2 was the raw pace of the Red Bull and Racing Bulls cars. Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar posted the fifth-fastest time, while teenagers Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson both comfortably dragged their Racing Bulls into the top 10.