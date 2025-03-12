Five reasons why a Holi celebration at Santiniketan must be in your 2025 bucket list

Prattusa Mallik
You might feel like you’re stepping into a living artwork, because in Santiniketan, Holi is transformed into Basanta Utsav. Expect to experience the profound fusion of nature, art and philosophy that Tagore had envisioned with Rabindrasangeet and Rabindranritya performances.
Even if you go on a solo trip here, you’ll not feel alone on Holi. Join students and locals in the signature yellow attire, playing with natural abir. Enjoy traditional Bengali food and witness baul singers performing in almost every corner.
This is especially for us introverts. Unlike boisterous Holi elsewhere, Santiniketan offers a serene celebration. Gentle colour play, cultural performances and open–air festivities create a tranquil atmosphere.
If you’re a culture maven, a visit to Santiniketan during Holi is a rite of passage. Visit Visva Bharati University, the heart of Basanta Utsav. Whether you explore the museums or learn about Tagore’s life — you’ll not run out of things to do at Santiniketan.
This one is less for the task and more for the Gram. Santiniketan has beautiful houses and other buildings, crowned during this season with blooming glories! If you’re an aesthete, this visit is a must.