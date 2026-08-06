Guggenheim Abu Dhabi to open doors to the public on December 11

Srushti Kulkarni
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has announces Guggenheim, a mega-museum, will complete the star-studded lineup of the Saadiyat Cultural District, joining the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi.
Designed by the legendary, late Pritzker Prize-winning architect Frank Gehry, the museum spans a massive 80,000 square metres, making it the largest facility in the global Guggenheim network.
Guggenheim features ten sculptural cones rising up to 88 metres, inspired by traditional Middle Eastern wind towers for eco-friendly passive cooling. It houses 30 indoor galleries covering 11,600 square metres, alongside 23,000 square metres of outdoor exhibition space.
This displays will be organised by thematic connections rather than strict timelines to encourage fresh perspective across eras, with a focus on global, modern and contemporary art from the 1960s to the present.