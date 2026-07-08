Dar Al Funoon Abu Dhabi: Everything to know about this new tourist landmark

Dar Al Funoon Abu Dhabi (which translates to House of the Arts) is a newly announced landmark performing arts center under development on Saadiyat Island. Commissioned by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the project officially broke ground and commenced construction in mid-2026.
The complex was designed by the world-renowned, Pritzker Prize-winning architect Frank Gehry. It stands as one of the final major projects he designed before his passing at age 96 in December 2025. True to his signature style of undulating, fluid forms, the building’s exterior features a sculptural, cascading structure designed to resemble sweeping, wind-moved fabric wrapping around the performance spaces.
It utilises a highly transparent envelope, architecturally intended to reveal the creative process to the public outside and symbolise openness. The massive multi-venue infrastructure is built to hold a combined capacity of over 6,000 spectators across four main performance areas.
The Main Performance Hall (2,000+ seats is a multipurpose, technologically advanced indoor auditorium built for opera, ballet, major theatrical productions and orchestral concerts. It features a massive orchestra pit capable of accommodating up to 120 musicians. The Outdoor Amphitheater (3,500 seats) offers an open-air venue designed for large-scale festivals, concerts and open-sky productions.
Studio Theatre (400 seats) features an intimate space designated for community productions, experimental theatre and smaller indie performances. And the Jazz Club (250 seats) sports a dedicated, cozy venue focused entirely on live jazz and genre-focused music. The project is on track and scheduled to officially open its doors to the public in 2030.
DCT Abu Dhabi has stated that Dar Al Funoon will operate year-round rather than just for seasonal festivals. Its calendar will feature a continuous rotation of global touring acts, international co-productions and educational workshops. The facility is designed to host dedicated artist residencies, providing a physical ecosystem for local UAE and regional Middle Eastern talent to collaborate directly with international performing arts companies. The complex includes roughly 5,000 square meters of dedicated space for premium restaurants, retail outlets, and a large rooftop event terrace overlooking the island.
Dar Al Funoon is being built immediately adjacent to the Saadiyat Cultural District, integrating directly into Abu Dhabi's cultural tourism strategy. Once completed, it will be proximity with other architectural mega-projects, including: Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zied National Museum, Natural History Museum and teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi.