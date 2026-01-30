UAE's Etihad Rail network to roll out soon and here's what to know!

Built to the very highest international standards, Etihad Rail’s state-of-the-art network acts as a catalyst for economic growth and sustained social development. In early 2025, Etihad Rail announced the first four stations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah. Ahead of the launch of the first phase of passenger train services in 2026, it announces the remaining planned stations in Al Sila’, Al Dhannah, Al Mirfa, Madinat Zayed, Mezaira’a, Al Faya and Al Dhaid, which will become operational in phases.

The rail route has been strategically carved through terrains that were previously difficult to view without off-road vehicles. In Fujairah, the tracks wind through the rugged Al Hajar mountains, offering panoramic views of deep wadis and jagged peaks. As the train moves through Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region, passengers travel through the Al Maha Forest and across the golden dunes of the Empty Quarter, a view formerly reserved for desert safaris.Portions of the 900 km track run along the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, providing unique perspectives of the UAE's diverse coastline.