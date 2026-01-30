UAE's Etihad Rail network to roll out soon and here's what to know!

Etihad Rail was established with the mandate to manage the development, construction and operation of the UAE’s national freight and passenger railway network. The passenger rail network will connect 11 cities and regions through strategically located stations, forming the UAE’s first fully integrated national passenger railway system.
Built to the very highest international standards, Etihad Rail’s state-of-the-art network acts as a catalyst for economic growth and sustained social development. In early 2025, Etihad Rail announced the first four stations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah. Ahead of the launch of the first phase of passenger train services in 2026, it announces the remaining planned stations in Al Sila’, Al Dhannah, Al Mirfa, Madinat Zayed, Mezaira’a, Al Faya and Al Dhaid, which will become operational in phases.
The rail route has been strategically carved through terrains that were previously difficult to view without off-road vehicles. In Fujairah, the tracks wind through the rugged Al Hajar mountains, offering panoramic views of deep wadis and jagged peaks. As the train moves through Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region, passengers travel through the Al Maha Forest and across the golden dunes of the Empty Quarter, a view formerly reserved for desert safaris.Portions of the 900 km track run along the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, providing unique perspectives of the UAE's diverse coastline.
The trains have been designed to offer a comfortable and modern travel experience, featuring safe and ergonomic seating, contemporary interior designs, full Wi-Fi coverage, and individual power outlets at every seat. Each train can accommodate up to 400 passengers and will operate on a precise and regular schedule, providing travellers with a reliable and efficient alternative that ensures smooth and speedy travel between cities, free from road congestion.
Trains will offer First, Business, and Economy classes. First class will feature a more intimate 2+1 seating arrangement for extra privacy. The Fujairah Sakamkam station places travelers within minutes of the UAE's premier diving spots and hiking trails. Stations are designed as lifestyle hubs with retail and dining, and are fully integrated with the Dubai Metro and Abu Dhabi’s local bus networks for a car-free vacation experience.
Etihad Rail has partnered with the Italian luxury hospitality company Arsenale Group (the team behind the Orient Express La Dolce Vita) to develop a dedicated luxury train service. The luxury service, slated for a later phase (targeting 2028), will feature 15 opulent carriages with interiors inspired by Emirati heritage, including desert-inspired hues and majlis style lounges.
The railway aims to transform logistics and transport in the region, providing a modern, safe, efficient and sustainable network that connects all the seven emirates together and the UAE to its neighbouring GCC countries.