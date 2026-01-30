As Rajasthan’s Mount Abu drops, here are the best spots to explore

Many residents and tourists took to social media to share glimpses of thick layers of ice formed over water bodies. Grounds, gardens and hotel premises, all appeared coated in a thin white layer of frost and even vehicles parked outside overnight were found covered in sheets of ice. While this may not be your ideal winter destination, if you wish to experience the chill without venturing out in the snow then this place is perfect to explore before spring sets in.

Rajasthan’s only hill station, Mount Abu, offers a cold, scenic winter getaway with serene spots like Nakki lake, India’s first man-made lake ideal for a magical boating experience, especially when mist covers the water. Do not forget to stop by Toad Rock, a naturally formed rock structure overlooking the lake, great for a short, scenic trek. Known for 13th century marble architecture, the Dilwara Jain Temples of the Shvetambara sect boasting lace-like carvings, ornate pillars and sculpted domes are a must-visit for history and art lovers.