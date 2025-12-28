Mleiha National Park announces new activities for the season 2026!

The park is centered around the Mleiha Archaeological Centre and preserves evidence of human life dating back over 200,000 years. Located just over an hour from Dubai and Sharjah, the park has introduced various options for desert stays to cater to different comfort levels: Premium Glamping Tents, Standard Glamping Tents, Traditional Overnight Camping and New Year Special.

With significantly low light pollution, Mleiha plans to offer expert-led astronomy sessions including telescope observations of planets and deep-sky objects (nebulae/clusters) and interactive astronomy talks. The new season specifically prepares for a robust 2026 calendar of meteor showers, eclipses and rare planetary alignments.