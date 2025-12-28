Mleiha National Park announces new activities for the season 2026!

Spanning over 34 square kilometers, Mleiha National Park is a major eco-tourism and archaeological destination in the Emirate of Sharjah, UAE. It was officially designated as a National Park in February 2025 to protect its unique landscape and significant historical sites such as the Faya Palaeolandscape was officially inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The park is centered around the Mleiha Archaeological Centre and preserves evidence of human life dating back over 200,000 years. Located just over an hour from Dubai and Sharjah, the park has introduced various options for desert stays to cater to different comfort levels: Premium Glamping Tents, Standard Glamping Tents, Traditional Overnight Camping and New Year Special.
With significantly low light pollution, Mleiha plans to offer expert-led astronomy sessions including telescope observations of planets and deep-sky objects (nebulae/clusters) and interactive astronomy talks. The new season specifically prepares for a robust 2026 calendar of meteor showers, eclipses and rare planetary alignments.
The season features several educational outdoor activities such as Sand Surfer Experience, an off-road SUV drive followed by sandboarding on the famous red dunes. Dune Buggy Landscape Tour, a 1-hour guided excursion to Camel Rock and Fossil Rock, Fossil Fun Expedition, a hands-on activity where visitors explore real fossils from when the area was a prehistoric sea and can take home a replica.
Flora and Fauna Workshop, offering guided walks to teach participants about indigenous desert plants and animals. New Year pricing ranges to approximately AED 550 (₹13,447) and reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance.
While you are there do not miss Umm an-Nar Tomb, a massive circular Bronze Age tomb (c. 2,300 BCE) located right at the center. It’s one of the most impressive ancient structures in the region. Explore the ruins of a late pre-Islamic Mleiha Fort. Look for the displays of ancient coins, which show that Mleiha was once a major trade hub connected to Greece and the Indus Valley. Take a guided tour to see Neolithic-era caves. These are some of the earliest known human settlements in the Arabian Peninsula. Don't miss the glass-floored exhibits showing buried horses and camels, part of an ancient ritual where animals were buried with their owners.
