Abu Dhabi’s most-anticipated Zayed National Museum finally opens!

A brand new chapter in the cultural history of the United Arab Emirates was officially unveiled on December 3, with the opening of the Zayed National Museum in the Saadiyat Cultural District of Abu Dhabi. Dedicated to the nation’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the museum stands as the official national institution, an architectural tribute to his life, vision and values. The museum’s exterior is designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Norman Foster.
Five towering, lightweight steel structures, inspired by the majestic wings of a falcon in flight, rise dramatically above a landscaped mound. This design is more than symbolic, as the wings ingeniously function as passive thermal chimneys, using traditional Arabian cooling principles to regulate the internal climate, a nod to Sheikh Zayed’s commitment to nature and sustainability.
Visitors embark on their historical journey before even entering, strolling through the expansive Al Masar Garden. This 600-metre outdoor gallery showcases the nation’s diverse ecologies — desert, oasis and urban — complete with a working falaj irrigation system, leading seamlessly to the main entrance, Al Liwan.
To mark this milestone opening, Zayed National Museum welcomes the public to experience a programme of performances, workshops and cultural activities running until December 31 under the theme ‘Deep Roots and Everlasting Legacy’. The museum’s indoor and outdoor spaces will be activated with diverse experiences that honour the UAE’s heritage and celebrate its culture.
The programme brings together music, dance and storytelling to connect audiences of all ages to the nation’s history and heritage. Highlights include traditional Razfa and Naashat dances; an immersive Gahwa experience designed with Bait Al Gahwa, accompanied by poetry, Taghrooda music, Nahma seafaring chants and the Nadba mountain call; poetry performances; and musical recitals. Hands-on workshops will explore traditional crafts and arts inspired by the museum narrative and collections and museum tours will be available. Workshops and tours require advance booking.
Inside, the story unfolds across six galleries, featuring over 1,500 ar tefacts that chronicle 3,00,000 years of habitation. In the Our Beginning gallery, guests immerse themselves in the life and leadership of Sheikh Zayed. Further exploration leads to To Our Ancestors, which displays archaeological wonders, including one of the world’s oldest pearls, alongside reconstructions like the Hili Grand Tomb.
Other collections delve into ancient trade and the spread of Islam (Through Our Connections), maritime traditions (By Our Coasts) and the customs and crafts of the inland communities (To Our Roots). The experience offers audio-visual installations and sensory engagement, making the UAE’s story accessible and pro-found for all generations. The museum’s retail shop, Al Nagwa Boutique, offers a curated selection of gifts and souvenirs inspired by the museum’s themes and collections. Food and beverage options include the museum’s signature dining destination, Erth Restaurant, as well as Al Ghaf Cafe and the Garden Cafes.
