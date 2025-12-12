Abu Dhabi’s most-anticipated Zayed National Museum finally opens!

Five towering, lightweight steel structures, inspired by the majestic wings of a falcon in flight, rise dramatically above a landscaped mound. This design is more than symbolic, as the wings ingeniously function as passive thermal chimneys, using traditional Arabian cooling principles to regulate the internal climate, a nod to Sheikh Zayed’s commitment to nature and sustainability.

Visitors embark on their historical journey before even entering, strolling through the expansive Al Masar Garden. This 600-metre outdoor gallery showcases the nation’s diverse ecologies — desert, oasis and urban — complete with a working falaj irrigation system, leading seamlessly to the main entrance, Al Liwan.