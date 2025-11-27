Abu Dhabi’s Winter festival returns to Al Dhafra

LIWA International Festival is back and will take place from December 12 to January 3, bringing 23 days of culture, adventure, motorsports, music and family fun to the golden dunes of the Al Dhafra region. Set against 300-metre Tal Moreeb — the UAE’s tallest dune — the festival has become one of the country’s most anticipated annual events, where heritage and adventure blend with the warmth of quality time with family and friends.
Since its debut in 2001, the festival has grown into Abu Dhabi’s ultimate winter experience, offering something for everyone, from world-class racing and dune sports to immersive cultural moments and lively entertainment. This year, the festival opens with the Forsan Al Emarat show, the official aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force and a captivating display of fireworks set to light up the desert sky.
The festival kicks off with Freestyle Drift on December 12–13, followed by the Spartan Race on December 13 and Bike Drag Racing on December 14. The excitement continues with Falconry from December 15–17, showcasing precision and heritage and the Car Stunt Championship on December 19–20, alongside the highly anticipated Mud Fest.
The Running Challenge will take place through December with Cycling Race, UTV, Burnout Championship, Drift, Monster Jam, the Tal Moreeb Running Challenge and Padel Championship. Motorsport fans can also enjoy the Sand Wrestling Championship, followed by the return of the Car Stunt Championship, Electronic Freestyle Championship, Tal Moreeb Car Championship featuring multiple racing categories.
The lineup also includes football and padel every weekend, as well as boxing. The Jetour Travel Conference will also take place on December 19, 20 and 21. Throughout the festival, visitors can also enjoy daily dune projection shows, drone shows and hot air balloons every weekend, transforming the desert skyline each evening into a spectacular display of light, sound and motion.
Water karting and mini tank paintball will also be available daily from December 12 to January 3, offering a thrilling experience for visitors looking for some action. Fireworks will illuminate the desert sky during the opening ceremony, weekends, New Year’s Eve and the closing ceremony, creating memorable moments throughout the festival.
Tourists looking for more such sport related tourist experiences in this UAE capital can visit places like Yas Marina Circuit, home to the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. You can often book driving or passenger experiences on the track, go karting at Yas Kartzone or even run, cycle or walk the track on dedicated fitness evenings (TrainYAS). You can also take a venue tour. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the first Ferrari-branded theme park, featuring high-speed rides like Formula Rossa, the world's fastest roller coaster. CLYMB Abu Dhabi, an indoor adventure hub with the world's tallest indoor climbing wall and a record-breaking indoor skydiving flight chamber. Explore the serene Mangrove National Park by kayak or stand-up paddleboard (SUP), a unique way to see the natural ecosystem.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels