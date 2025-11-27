Abu Dhabi’s Winter festival returns to Al Dhafra

Since its debut in 2001, the festival has grown into Abu Dhabi’s ultimate winter experience, offering something for everyone, from world-class racing and dune sports to immersive cultural moments and lively entertainment. This year, the festival opens with the Forsan Al Emarat show, the official aerobatics demonstration team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force and a captivating display of fireworks set to light up the desert sky.

The festival kicks off with Freestyle Drift on December 12–13, followed by the Spartan Race on December 13 and Bike Drag Racing on December 14. The excitement continues with Falconry from December 15–17, showcasing precision and heritage and the Car Stunt Championship on December 19–20, alongside the highly anticipated Mud Fest.