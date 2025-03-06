teamLab’s new jaw-dropping permanent exhibition to open in Abu Dhabi

In a world where art has long been defined by material permanence, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi invites us to embrace a new paradigm — one where existence itself is fluid, shaped by the environment and the ephemeral forces that sustain it.

Opening on April 18 in the Saadiyat Cultural District, this ambitious, permanent exhibition dissolves the boundaries between artwork and atmosphere, immersing visitors in a world where light, air and water coalesce into something akin to life itself.