Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat: The French Riviera gem where F1’s George Russell got engaged

Srushti Kulkarni
Mercedes F1 driver George Russell and his long-time partner Carmen Montero Mundt announced their engagement against the coastal backdrop of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat on the French Riviera and the beachside destination quickly captured the attention of Formula 1 fans worldwide.
Located on a quiet peninsula between Nice and Monaco, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat is one of the most exclusive enclaves on the Côte d'Azur. Known for its secluded coves, dramatic sea cliffs and grand historic estates, its privacy and natural beauty make it a favoured getaway spot for celebrities visiting the French Riviera.
Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild is the peninsula's crown jewel — a Venetian-style pink palace constructed in the early 1900s by Baroness Béatrice de Rothschild. It features nine themed gardens overlooking the sea. Plage des Fossettes & Plage de la Fosse beaches tucked into greenery are ideal for snorkeling.
Take a scenic walk on the Sentier du Littoral trail tracing the rugged limestone cliffs and pine trees along the perimeter of the cape. The Chemin des Douaniers stretch leads past the historic 34-meter Cap-Ferrat Lighthouse.
Do not miss the Pointe Saint-Hospice, a tranquil headland featuring the 11th-century Saint-Hospice Chapel, an 11-meter bronze statue of the Virgin Mary, and sweeping views of the coastline toward Monaco.