F1 driver George Russell announces engagement to girlfriend Carmen Mundt

George Russell and Carmen Montero Mundt have officially confirmed their engagement on Instagram during the 2026 F1 summer break. A joint Instagram post features photos from the proposal, which took place at a scenic, candlelit setting on a beachy hillside destination. In the pictures, both are dressed in white while Carmen shows off her diamond engagement ring.
The newly engaged couple kept the caption uncluttered and minimalist—just a ring emoji and a white heart. The ring is an absolute showstopper! The centre stone is a massive fancy yellow diamond cut in a brilliant oval shape. Given its size on her hand, gemstone experts estimate it easily sits between 3.5 and 5 carats (or potentially even larger). Yellow diamonds are notoriously rare, especially at that scale and level of clarity, which gives it that warm, vivid glow.
It's flanked on either side by white, triangle-cut (trillion-cut) side diamonds, which slope downward into the band and create a beautiful geometric contrast against the rounded oval centre stone. One can spot a plush red ringr box resting beside them on the table, which confirms George bought a custom high-jewellery engagement piece.
This picture captures Carmen throwing her arms in the air captures the trailing floral vines dangling behind her. She is seen in a Cult Gaia Giuliana in Off White, a backless column-style knit gown known for its dramatic open back. What sets it apart are the delicate 3D floral appliqués strung along the ultra-thin, delicate straps.
She kept her styling effortless and sun-kissed — hair pulled back smoothly to let the low-back floral detailing on the Giuliana take center stage, letting the dress and the yellow diamond do all the talking.
The couple was introduced by a mutual friend and has been dating since early 2020. In June 2026, George hinted at marriage calling Carmen without a doubt his future and crediting her for bringing stability to his life amid the high-pressure F1 circus.
Originally from Spain, Carmen moved to London at 18 to study Business Management and Finance at the University of Westminster. She recently launched her skincare brand, Barriers.