F1 driver George Russell announces engagement to girlfriend Carmen Mundt

The newly engaged couple kept the caption uncluttered and minimalist—just a ring emoji and a white heart. The ring is an absolute showstopper! The centre stone is a massive fancy yellow diamond cut in a brilliant oval shape. Given its size on her hand, gemstone experts estimate it easily sits between 3.5 and 5 carats (or potentially even larger). Yellow diamonds are notoriously rare, especially at that scale and level of clarity, which gives it that warm, vivid glow.

It's flanked on either side by white, triangle-cut (trillion-cut) side diamonds, which slope downward into the band and create a beautiful geometric contrast against the rounded oval centre stone. One can spot a plush red ringr box resting beside them on the table, which confirms George bought a custom high-jewellery engagement piece.