Tirupati Airport gets approval for E-Visa entry facility for international travellers

Srushti Kulkarni

Tirupati Airport has received official approval as an authorised entry point for foreign nationals holding Indian e-Visas. The Ministry of Home Affairs added Tirupati to the nation's authorised list, bringing India's total e-Visa designated ports of entry to 88 — which includes 37 airports.

International devotees travelling to the Tirumala Temple can clear immigration directly at Tirupati Airport once international services operate, eliminating the need to process e-Visas at nearby hubs like Chennai, Bengaluru or Hyderabad before travelling overland.

The airport's runway has been extended to 3,810 meters to support larger, wide-body aircraft (Code-E aircraft like Airbus A330 and Boeing 787) for potential direct long-haul or regional international connections.

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