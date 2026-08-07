Here's how Indians can now get South Africa's new Electronic Travel Authorisation in 48 hours

South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs has streamlined travel for Indian passport holders with its digital Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA). Processing applications in 24 to 48 hours, this fully online system eliminates paper applications and embassy visits for leisure and business visitors entering via key entry points.
The ETA scheme operates on a targeted entry model. It is valid only if your flight lands at one of South Africa's three designated international hubs: OR Tambo International Airport (Johannesburg), Cape Town International Airport and Lanseria International Airport (Gauteng). If arriving via land borders or other regional airports, you must apply for a standard eVisa or traditional visa through VFS Global.
Before starting the online application, ensure you have a valid ordinary passport with at least 30 days remaining beyond your planned departure date from South Africa (6 months recommended) and at least 2 blank pages. Along with high-resolution digital copy of your passport’s data page, a live selfie photo is taken during application for facial biometric matching, confirmed flight details, hotel bookings or invitation letters and bank statements demonstrating sufficient funds for the duration of stay.
The application process begins with the official Department of Home Affairs ETA portal. Create a verified user account with your active email address (primary applicants must be 18 years or older) and upload a photograph of your passport's bio page and complete the real-time biometric selfie verification. Provide all the details regarding your travel itinerary, intended length of stay and accommodation address and pay any applicable portal processing fees using a credit or debit card and submit.
Upon approval — typically within 24 to 48 hours — an electronic confirmation letter is issued via email, linked directly to your passport number. All incoming travellers must complete the SARS Online Customs Traveller Declaration within 24 hours prior to final flight departure. This generates a QR code required alongside your approved ETA and passport at immigration border control.