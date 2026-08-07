Here's how Indians can now get South Africa's new Electronic Travel Authorisation in 48 hours

The application process begins with the official Department of Home Affairs ETA portal. Create a verified user account with your active email address (primary applicants must be 18 years or older) and upload a photograph of your passport's bio page and complete the real-time biometric selfie verification. Provide all the details regarding your travel itinerary, intended length of stay and accommodation address and pay any applicable portal processing fees using a credit or debit card and submit.

Upon approval — typically within 24 to 48 hours — an electronic confirmation letter is issued via email, linked directly to your passport number. All incoming travellers must complete the SARS Online Customs Traveller Declaration within 24 hours prior to final flight departure. This generates a QR code required alongside your approved ETA and passport at immigration border control.