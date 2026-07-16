Thailand announces 30-day visa-free entry for Indian travellers

Planning a quick getaway to the pristine beaches of Phuket or a shopping spree in Bangkok? There is good news for Indian holidaymakers. Thailand has officially decided to retain visa-free entry for Indian passport holders, clearing up months of policy confusion that threatened to disrupt holiday plans.
However, there is a catch for those planning extended stays. The Thai government has revised its earlier policy, capping the visa-free stay at 30 days instead of the previous 60-day allowance. According to Thai tourism minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul, the decision to trim the exemption window aligns directly with the actual travel patterns of Indian visitors, who spend an average of 7.2 days per trip in the country.
The policy pivot comes after a proposal to scrap the visa exemption altogether caused widespread uncertainty and led to a noticeable drop in visitor arrivals from India, one of Thailand’s most lucrative tourism markets. Recognising the economic impact, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s cabinet moved swiftly to secure the visa privileges, ensuring that Indian travellers join the ranks of EU citizens and several other nations enjoying simplified entry.
While the new rules eliminate the need to apply for a visa on arrival, tighter immigration checks remain firmly in place to prevent the misuse of tourist entry. Indian travellers must continue to show proof of accommodation, a confirmed return ticket and cash reserves of around 20,000 Thai baht (or equivalent) at the airport.
The updated regulations are scheduled to take effect 15 days after being officially published in the Royal Gazette. For anyone planning a short tropical escape, travel logistics just got a whole lot simpler. However, Surasak noted that the government will continue to review the measure closely if any security or immigration issues arise in the future.