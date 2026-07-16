Thailand announces 30-day visa-free entry for Indian travellers

Planning a quick getaway to the pristine beaches of Phuket or a shopping spree in Bangkok? There is good news for Indian holidaymakers. Thailand has officially decided to retain visa-free entry for Indian passport holders, clearing up months of policy confusion that threatened to disrupt holiday plans.

Pack your bags: Thailand retains visa-free travel for Indians with a new 30-day limit

However, there is a catch for those planning extended stays. The Thai government has revised its earlier policy, capping the visa-free stay at 30 days instead of the previous 60-day allowance. According to Thai tourism minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul, the decision to trim the exemption window aligns directly with the actual travel patterns of Indian visitors, who spend an average of 7.2 days per trip in the country.