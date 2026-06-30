3 popular international destinations that's closer than you think: All under 6 hours from India

Nothing excites us quite like the idea of an international vacation. However, the bubble bursts when reality strikes us with limited time and budget issues. But there are destinations just as exotic that don't require a 12-hour flight and let’s take a world tour, exploring those gems virtually.
If exotic is what you’re looking for, this place sits right at the center of your expectations. With direct flights of around 3.5 to 4.5 hours from major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi, Doha is one of the easiest international destinations. The city blends futuristic architecture with rich Arabian heritage. Often treated as a transit stopover, Doha offers a plethora of luxury.
One of the stunning properties that boasts to be among the best in the country is InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa by IHG. This one sits just minutes from Lusail, the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre and the Pearl-Qatar, putting both business and leisure travellers within easy reach. For most travellers, 3 to 5 days is the ideal amount of time to explore Doha and thus can be the short international destination you’re looking for.
Cost: Budget travellers (INR 40,000- 70,000), luxury travellers (INR 1,50,000 – 3,00,000+ )
Visa: Visa on arrival
The Himalayan kingdom is often considered among one of the most peaceful getaways in the world. With a zero tolerance of pollution and excess tourist population, Bhutan has emerged as a sought-after escape for travellers seeking stillness and simplicity. Just a 2–3 hour flight from cities such as Kolkata, Delhi, and Guwahati, Bhutan also stands out as one of the most accessible Himalayan getaways for a quick weekend. Several luxury stays like Six Senses bring forth a calming experience to life by meeting all the vacation goals from exotic spas to traditional wellness rituals. 3-7 days sits at the sweet spot to explore and enjoy the serenity in the country.
Cost: Budget travellers (INR 25,000 – 45,000), luxury travellers (INR 1,00,000 – 2,50,000+)
Visa: No visa required for Indians. But you must obtain an entry permit on arrival.
Although this has become one of those countries where Indians start their international travels with, Phuket still holds certain pockets where serenity rules the land. The best crowd-free spots include Nai Harn Beach, Mai Khao Beach, Nai Yang Beach, and nearby Ko Yao Noi. Here, as the crystal clear waves hit the shores, it feels like poetry written in nature’s beauty. The journey typically takes around 4.5 to 5.5 hours from cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. One of the luxurious properties you can opt for is the InterContinental Phuket Resort. 4-6 days is ideal for travellers to explore the inner beauty of the Thai culture.
Cost: Budget travellers (INR 40,000 – 70,000), luxury travellers (INR 1,50,000 – 3,50,000+).
Visa: Indian citizens can travel to Thailand visa-free for up to 60 days for tourism
So, which of these destinations is next on your bucket list?