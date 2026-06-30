3 popular international destinations that's closer than you think: All under 6 hours from India

If exotic is what you’re looking for, this place sits right at the center of your expectations. With direct flights of around 3.5 to 4.5 hours from major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi, Doha is one of the easiest international destinations. The city blends futuristic architecture with rich Arabian heritage. Often treated as a transit stopover, Doha offers a plethora of luxury.

One of the stunning properties that boasts to be among the best in the country is InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa by IHG. This one sits just minutes from Lusail, the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre and the Pearl-Qatar, putting both business and leisure travellers within easy reach. For most travellers, 3 to 5 days is the ideal amount of time to explore Doha and thus can be the short international destination you’re looking for.

Cost: Budget travellers (INR 40,000- 70,000), luxury travellers (INR 1,50,000 – 3,00,000+ )

Visa: Visa on arrival