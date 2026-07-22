Australia replaces paper passenger cards with digital travel declaration

The days of hunting for a pen at 35,000 feet are officially numbered! The Australian Government has announced an A$56.1 million initiative to phase out the iconic orange Incoming Passenger Card (IPC) and transition to a digital entry system called the Australia Travel Declaration (ATD). Here's why this iconic orange paper arrival card is bidding adieu!
Instead of filling out physical paper cards mid-flight, travellers will be able to complete their customs and biosecurity declarations online up to 72 hours before departure. Upon submission, you receive a QR code that border officials scan when you land. The phase-out isn't happening overnight, but the roadmap is already moving.
The form integrates with airline apps (like Qantas) and pre-departure systems, key details like your passport number, full name and flight details auto-fill. You can fill out the declaration in a quiet hotel room or airport lounge while connected to reliable Wi-Fi. That means no scrambling to look up emergency contact details or accommodation addresses while sitting in a cramped seat with dim lighting. Because traveler declarations are sent electronically before you land, Australian Border Force (ABF) and Department of Agriculture officials can assess risks in advance.
After initial trials that began in late 2024 with select Qantas flights into Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, over 450,000 passengers have already used the digital system. By late 2026, pilot programs will expand to international arrivals in Perth and Adelaide. And by 2027–mid–2028, a full nationwide expansion across all Australian international airports and seaports will take place.
A QR-code-first arrival matches modern biometric SmartGates, creating a fully digital journey from check-in to exiting the baggage claim. However, the orange paper card isn't completely gone just yet. During this transition period, physical paper cards remain available as a fallback for passengers on flights or airlines not yet integrated into the ATD system.