Australia replaces paper passenger cards with digital travel declaration

Instead of filling out physical paper cards mid-flight, travellers will be able to complete their customs and biosecurity declarations online up to 72 hours before departure. Upon submission, you receive a QR code that border officials scan when you land. The phase-out isn't happening overnight, but the roadmap is already moving.

The form integrates with airline apps (like Qantas) and pre-departure systems, key details like your passport number, full name and flight details auto-fill. You can fill out the declaration in a quiet hotel room or airport lounge while connected to reliable Wi-Fi. That means no scrambling to look up emergency contact details or accommodation addresses while sitting in a cramped seat with dim lighting. Because traveler declarations are sent electronically before you land, Australian Border Force (ABF) and Department of Agriculture officials can assess risks in advance.