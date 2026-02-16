What is Singapore’s new no-boarding directive for foreign travellers?

Using advanced passenger information and SG Arrival Card data, the ICA willl be screening passengers for security risks, visa discrepancies or insufficient passport validity (less than six months). This upstream security measure requires airlines at origin airports to deny boarding to travellers flagged as ineligible before they depart for Singapore.

Airlines receive an automated 'OK to Board' or 'Do Not Board' status for every passenger and crew member. However, the No-Boarding Directive is not necessarily a permanent ban. Travellers denied boarding must seek clearance via the ICA Feedback Channel before rebooking. Reach out to request authorisation or clarify why you were flagged. Often, it's as simple as correcting an error on your SG Arrival Card.