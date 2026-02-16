What is Singapore’s new no-boarding directive for foreign travellers?
Already effective, Singapore’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) recently implemented the No-Boarding Directive. It shifts immigration checks to prior arrival, where instead of waiting until you land at Changi Airport to find out if you're eligible to enter, the ICA now screens passengers before they even step onto the plane.
Pro tips for travellers who do not want a No-Boarding Directive!
Using advanced passenger information and SG Arrival Card data, the ICA willl be screening passengers for security risks, visa discrepancies or insufficient passport validity (less than six months). This upstream security measure requires airlines at origin airports to deny boarding to travellers flagged as ineligible before they depart for Singapore.
Airlines receive an automated 'OK to Board' or 'Do Not Board' status for every passenger and crew member. However, the No-Boarding Directive is not necessarily a permanent ban. Travellers denied boarding must seek clearance via the ICA Feedback Channel before rebooking. Reach out to request authorisation or clarify why you were flagged. Often, it's as simple as correcting an error on your SG Arrival Card.
Consequences of breaking rules
To avoid any surprises, ensure your SG Arrival Card is submitted at least 3 days before arrival and double-check that your passport is valid for at least 6 months beyond your date of entry. The Singapore government has made this a high-stakes rule for carriers.
If an airline ignores a No-Boarding Directive and allows a flagged person to fly, they will be fined up to S$10,000 per case. Airline staff or pilots who knowingly permit boarding can face fines or up to 6 months in prison. This new initiative as been introduced to handle the increasing volume of travellers.
Why the move?
Singapore has overhauled its entire border experience under a master plan called the New Clearance Concept. The Asian island nation has been able to make the arrival process at Changi Airport incredibly fast.
Since late 2024, Singapore residents and many foreign visitors have been able to clear immigration using only facial and iris recognition. At many automated lanes, you no longer need to take your passport out of your bag once you land as your face is your token. By early 2026, the goal is for 95 percent of all travellers to clear immigration via automated lanes.