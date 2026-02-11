Check out this new Rapid Transit System between Singapore and Malaysia

Here tourists only queue once. By clearing both sets of border controls at Bukit Chagar (for Singapore-bound) or Woodlands North (for JB-bound), the arrival process becomes a domestic exit, allowing travellers to head straight to their destination upon arrival.

The high-capacity e-gates and their supporting QR-code passport clearance are designed to handle up to 10,000 passengers per hour. This reduces the total cross-border journey, including immigration, to an estimated 25 minutes, compared to the current unpredictable hours spent on the Causeway.