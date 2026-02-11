Check out this new Rapid Transit System between Singapore and Malaysia

The new Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System Link is scheduled for completion by 31 December 2026 and is all set to feature 100 immigration e-gates at the Bukit Chagar Integrated Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex. This highly anticipated infrastructure is a cornerstone of the co-located Customs, Immigration and Quarantine model, where passengers complete both Malaysian and Singaporean immigration formalities at their point of departure.
Here tourists only queue once. By clearing both sets of border controls at Bukit Chagar (for Singapore-bound) or Woodlands North (for JB-bound), the arrival process becomes a domestic exit, allowing travellers to head straight to their destination upon arrival.
The high-capacity e-gates and their supporting QR-code passport clearance are designed to handle up to 10,000 passengers per hour. This reduces the total cross-border journey, including immigration, to an estimated 25 minutes, compared to the current unpredictable hours spent on the Causeway.
The e-gates ensure a higher level of reliability and certainty, especially for tourists as it helps them better schedule day trips, hotel check-ins and flight connections at Changi Airport, which will be directly accessible via the linked Thomson-East Coast Line.
The Bukit Chagar complex will feature specific lanes for travellers without checked luggage, significantly expediting the flow for short-term tourists and day-trippers. The station is integrated with Johor Bahru’s transportation hub, offering tourists immediate access to shopping malls, heritage sites and local bus networks.
Johor Bahru is the bustling capital of Johor state and Malaysia's second-largest city, located at the southern tip of the Malay Peninsula, directly connected to Singapore. Johor Bahru is currently positioning itself as the Southern Gateway to Malaysia for the Visit Johor Year 2026 campaign. The city offers a blend of colonial-era heritage, religious destinations and destinations suitable to keep the family entertainment.
Sultan Abu Bakar State Mosque, Istana Besar (Grand Palace), Royal Abu Bakar Museum, Tan Hiok Nee Heritage Street (boasting Hiap Joo Bakery and colonial-era architecture like the Red House), Arulmigu Sri Rajakaliamman Glass Temple and Johor Bahru Chinese Heritage Museum are some cultural landmarks. LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort, Johor Zoo, Skyscape at Menara JLand, Danga Bay and Pasar Karat are some more indulgent family-friendly attractions to experience during your visit.