Experience the blood moon while travelling through the gems of Assam

Timed around the Total Lunar Eclipse night on March 3, the experience allows guests to observe the Moon as it passes completely into Earth’s shadow. Participants will be guided by expert astronomers through each phase of the eclipse using professional telescopes and binoculars, along with live explanations, cultural folklore and eclipse photography assistance.

What makes viewing a total lunar eclipse special is that the Moon doesn't disappear into darkness; instead, it turns a coppery red or deep orange. This happens because of Rayleigh scattering, the same effect that makes sunsets red. As the Earth blocks direct sunlight, its atmosphere acts like a lens, filtering out blue light and bending (refracting) the red wavelengths into the shadow. When you look at a red Moon, you are effectively seeing the light from every sunrise and sunset on Earth reflected onto the lunar surface at once.