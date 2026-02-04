Experience the blood moon while travelling through the gems of Assam

Planning to explore astro-tourism this year? Here is the perfect escape! Starscapes is hosting a Total Lunar Eclipse viewing experience in Assam’s tea estate region from February 28 to March 4. The five-day programme includes guided eclipse viewing, stargazing sessions, wildlife safaris and visits to cultural sites in and around Kaziranga National Park.
Timed around the Total Lunar Eclipse night on March 3, the experience allows guests to observe the Moon as it passes completely into Earth’s shadow. Participants will be guided by expert astronomers through each phase of the eclipse using professional telescopes and binoculars, along with live explanations, cultural folklore and eclipse photography assistance.
What makes viewing a total lunar eclipse special is that the Moon doesn't disappear into darkness; instead, it turns a coppery red or deep orange. This happens because of Rayleigh scattering, the same effect that makes sunsets red. As the Earth blocks direct sunlight, its atmosphere acts like a lens, filtering out blue light and bending (refracting) the red wavelengths into the shadow. When you look at a red Moon, you are effectively seeing the light from every sunrise and sunset on Earth reflected onto the lunar surface at once.
The five-day experience begins in Kaziranga, where participants are immersed in Assam’s rich natural landscapes with time to unwind in serene surroundings and guided jeep or elephant safaris at Kaziranga National Park, home to the iconic one-horned rhinoceros and diverse wildlife.
The journey then moves to Majuli, the world’s largest river island, offering a deeper cultural immersion through visits to Vaishnavite monasteries, interactions with local communities, traditional mask-making and birdwatching across its wetlands and riverbanks. The itinerary also features a visit to a nearby tea garden, where guests engage with local tea growers and learn about traditional tea-making practices bringing together wildlife, culture and regional experiences as part of the broader astro-tourism programme.
Beyond the eclipse, the itinerary is designed as a holistic nature-and-cosmos retreat. Guests will stay at nature resorts or heritage tea bungalows, explore sprawling tea gardens, attend astronomy talks and enjoy guided stargazing sessions featuring planets, deep-sky objects, constellation storytelling and astrophotography basics.