Kaziranga calling: Here's what to expect from this biodiversity hotspot

In the tranquil dawn of an Assamese morning, we set forth on a journey through the verdant landscapes of Kaziranga National Park, hoping to glimpse the majestic big cats and giant horn-bearing herbivores that roam its wilds. Little did we know that just a week after this visit of ours, the UNESCO Heritage Site would emerge as India’s next trending destination of the year, courtesy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on March 9, as part of a frenetic nationwide campaign which included a two-day stopover in Assam.

What cast the spotlight on this park all of a sudden? Not just PM Modi’s day-two visit and overnight stay, but also the golden jubilee celebration of Kaziranga National Park’s declaration as a national park in February 1974. Our research revealed that February is perhaps the best time to visit Kaziranga, with its mild and dry climate.

The winter season increases the chances of spotting rhinos as the grass burns off, providing a clearer view. So, we boarded a flight and reached Guwahati, but our journey was far from over; we still had a four-hour drive ahead of us before settling into our accommodations.