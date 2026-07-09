Here's a quick look at the 10th Edition of Singapore's vibrant Garden Festival

Srushti Kulkarni
Singapore's Garden Festival is a biennial event, organised in collaboration with the National Parks Board and it brings together award-winning garden designers, floral artistes and horticultural experts to celebrate the botanical wonders of nature.
The Singapore Garden Festival 2026 follows the theme of Carnival of Blooms, offering festival goers floral displays, lush garden landscapes and horticultural installations put together by international and local designers.
The top highlights of the festival include Show Gardens: All Stars Edition, Floral Windows to the World Championship, My Living Space, Planters Market, Singapore Orchid Show, Community Gardens Edible competition and so much more.