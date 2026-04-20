Bridging East and West: The top Asia-Pacific art exhibitions in Europe in 2026

In 2026, the traditional borders of the art world are dissolving, replaced by a shimmering bridge between the heritage of the East and the avant-garde of the West. This year, the grand museum halls of Paris, London and Amsterdam are not merely hosting exhibitions; they are staging a profound cultural dialogue, a 'Europe x Asia' fusion where ancient gold, royal silk and infinite polka dots collide.
This major exhibition, titled La mode en majesté, haute couture et tradition à la cour de Thaïlande, is a rare bridge between European high fashion and Southeast Asian tradition. It is held under the high patronage of princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, a fashion designer herself, who is continuing the legacy of her grandmother, Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother. It explores the relationship between Haute Couture and the traditional attire of the Thai Royal Court. Much of the exhibit highlights the work of Pierre Balmain, who served as the official couturier of the queen for over 30 years, creating the Chud Thai — a series of eight royally endorsed national costumes.
Dates: May 13 – November 1, 2026
Location: Musée des Arts Décoratifs (MAD), Paris, France
While the Stedelijk Museum is established, this is being billed as one of the most significant must-see cultural events in Europe for 2026. This is a massive retrospective covering 70 years of Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama’s career, from her early days in Japan to her avant-garde New York era. The exhibit will feature several Infinity Mirror Rooms, including a new installation created specifically for this show, alongside a wide range of artistic media including painting, sculpture, drawing, collages, her world-famous polka-dot sculptures, fashion designs and more.
Dates: September 11, 2026 – January 17, 2027
Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands
Opening just one week after the Court of Thailand exhibit, this show brings the Golden Kingdom of Silla (57 BCE – 935 CE) to Paris. It features world-famous royal gold crowns, jewellery and Buddhist artifacts rarely seen outside of Korea. It offers a stark, majestic contrast to the 20th-century Thai silks at MAD. While the Thai show is about soft diplomacy, the Silla show is about ancient power, allowing you to see two different versions of Asian royalty in one city.
Dates: May 20 – August 31, 2026
Location: Musée Guimet, Paris
This is one of the V&A’s most significant contemporary Asian surveys in recent years. It moves beyond the museum's traditional focus on antiquities to look at the region’s current creative power. This is a collaboration between the Victoria and Albert Museum and the Queensland Art Gallery, Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA) in Brisbane, Australia. The exhibition is curated into three distinct sections that explore how ancient Asian and Pacific heritage survives and evolves in a modern globalised world and how artists from the South are using traditional techniques (like South Asian weaving or ceramics) to address modern global issues like climate change and migration.
Dates: 16 May 2026 – 10 January 2027
Location: Victoria & Albert Museum (V&A South Kensington), London