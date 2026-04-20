Bridging East and West: The top Asia-Pacific art exhibitions in Europe in 2026

This is one of the V&A’s most significant contemporary Asian surveys in recent years. It moves beyond the museum's traditional focus on antiquities to look at the region’s current creative power. This is a collaboration between the Victoria and Albert Museum and the Queensland Art Gallery, Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA) in Brisbane, Australia. The exhibition is curated into three distinct sections that explore how ancient Asian and Pacific heritage survives and evolves in a modern globalised world and how artists from the South are using traditional techniques (like South Asian weaving or ceramics) to address modern global issues like climate change and migration.

Dates: 16 May 2026 – 10 January 2027

Location: Victoria & Albert Museum (V&A South Kensington), London