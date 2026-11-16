South Gujarat gets its first jungle safari in Kevdi Forest: Timings, tickets & wildlife guide

Srushti Kulkarni
The Surat Forest Department has launched South Gujarat’s first jungle safari at the Kevdi Eco Tourism Site in Mandvi taluka. The initiative brings a guided wildlife safari experience closer to Surat and surrounding districts without requiring a long trip to Gir or Central India.
The safari follows a 5-km natural forest trail (running between Kevdi and Rajataka) through roughly 2,300 hectares of dense woodland in the Mandvi South Range. Each trip lasts approximately 2 hours. Tours currently operate in open, modified 8-seater diesel safari vehicles.
Known primarily as a major birding hotspot — having recorded over 116 bird species — the forest is also home to leopards, striped hyenas and giant flying squirrels. Also spot civets, langurs and various species of deer and antelope inhabit the woodland.
The broader Kevdi Eco Tourism Site operates as an intentional no-network zone designed for digital detoxes. Alongside the new safari, the site offers overnight stays in cottages, igloos and riverside tents, as well as a dam reservoir that attracts wetland birds.
The Kevdi Eco Tourism Site is open for daily slots beggining from 9 am to 12 pm in the morning and 3:30 – 5:30 pm in the afternoon. Weekday fare reportedly begin from ₹3,400 onwards and ₹4,000 per vehicle on weekends.