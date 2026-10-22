5 treehouses in Kerala for a holiday-season vacation!

Pepper Trail, Sulthan Bathery

Located within a 200-acre coffee and spice plantation in Wayanad, Pepper Trail combines plantation living with a more polished treehouse experience. Its treehouses are built high above the ground and connected by wooden walkways through the canopy. The estate also includes a restored planter’s bungalow, an infinity pool, an Ayurvedic spa and guided plantation experiences, making it suited to travellers looking for a mix of heritage and nature experiences in the area.