5 treehouses in Kerala for a holiday-season vacation!

Kerala’s monsoon transforms its forests and plantations into lush, mist-covered landscapes, making a treehouse stay an immersive way to experience the season. From rustic retreats in the Western Ghats to luxury estates in Wayanad, these properties combine elevated stays with views of rainforests, plantations and mountains.
The Mudhouse, Marayoor
Set in the rain-shadow valley of Marayoor near Munnar, The Mudhouse is surrounded by mountains and sandalwood forests. Its treehouses use local timber and earthy materials, with an emphasis on simple, organic design. Guests can pair the stay with home-style local meals and excursions to nearby waterfalls and other serene natural attractions.
Pepper Trail, Sulthan Bathery
Located within a 200-acre coffee and spice plantation in Wayanad, Pepper Trail combines plantation living with a more polished treehouse experience. Its treehouses are built high above the ground and connected by wooden walkways through the canopy. The estate also includes a restored planter’s bungalow, an infinity pool, an Ayurvedic spa and guided plantation experiences, making it suited to travellers looking for a mix of heritage and nature experiences in the area.
Vythiri Resort, Wayanad
Located amid Wayanad’s rainforest, Vythiri Resort offers treehouses surrounded by dense vegetation and streams. The elevated accommodation provides close access to the forest landscape, while the property’s natural setting becomes particularly atmospheric during the monsoon, when rain and mist envelop the surrounding hills.
Rainforest Resort, Athirappilly
For views of one of Kerala’s most dramatic waterfalls, Rainforest Resort in Athirappilly is a strong choice. Located close to Athirappilly Waterfalls, the property places guests amid the rainforest, with the waterfall becoming especially powerful during the monsoon. Its setting makes it possible to experience the landscape without leaving the property.
Vanya Tree House, Thekkady
Vanya Tree House offers a more secluded experience near the Periyar landscape. Designed as an ecoconscious forest retreat, the treehouse is reached through a combination of a jeep journey and a short trek. Its location makes it particularly suited to travellers seeking privacy and a closer connection with the forests around Thekkady.
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