Where to go on a jungle safari in India during the monsoon season?

The arrival of the monsoon usually marks the end of the safari season across much of India. Most national parks close their core zones between July and September as heavy rainfall makes forest tracks inaccessible and allows wildlife to breed undisturbed. However, a handful of reserves remain open by adapting their safari experiences to the season through boat rides, paved routes and designated buffer zones — offering nature enthusiasts a chance to experience the forests at their lushest.
One of the country’s most reliable monsoon wildlife destinations is Periyar National Park and Tiger Reserve in Kerala. Unlike many reserves that depend on open-jeep safaris, Periyar’s signature experience is a boat safari on Periyar Lake, allowing visitors to observe wildlife along the shoreline throughout the rainy season. Surrounded by the rain-soaked forests of the Western Ghats, the lake attracts herds of Asian elephants, gaur, sambar deer and smooth-coated otters, while birdwatchers can also spot several endemic and migratory species.
In Maharashtra, Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve continues to welcome visitors through its buffer zones even when the core areas remain closed. Gates such as Moharli, Kolara and Zari provide access to forest fringes where wildlife continues to thrive. The monsoon often creates favourable conditions for spotting tigers, which are known to use the firmer forest roads instead of moving through waterlogged undergrowth. The vibrant greenery also makes this an excellent season for photographing birds, butterflies and smaller mammals.
Further south, Nagarhole National Park and neighbouring Bandipur National Park in Karnataka remain open year-round, although safari schedules may occasionally be adjusted during periods of heavy rain. Both reserves operate regulated bus and canter safaris, ensuring visitors can continue exploring the forests safely. At Nagarhole, the Kabini backwaters become particularly rewarding during the monsoon, with boat safaris offering opportunities to watch elephants gathering along the banks, swimming across the water and foraging amid the rain-refreshed landscape.