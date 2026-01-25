Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary is now notified as an Eco-Sensitive Zone

Approximately 243 square kilometres, the Eco-Sensitive Zone covers a belt ranging from 0 to 1 kilometre around the sanctuary boundary. It spans across 94 villages in the districts of Rajsamand, Pali and Udaipur in Rajasthan. Notified under the Environment (Protection) Act of 1986, the Kumbhalgarh region is a unique ecotone — a transition zone between the hilly Aravalli range and the Thar Desert.

It acts as a vital link for animal movement between Kumbhalgarh and the Todgarh Raoli Sanctuary. The eastern slopes feed the Banas River (flowing toward the Bay of Bengal), while the western slopes drain into tributaries of the Luni River (flowing toward the Arabian Sea). The area is home to the leopard, Indian wolf, sloth bear, Painted Francolin, striped hyena, chinkara and the Four-horned antelope (Chausingha).