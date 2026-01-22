Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival returns for its 10th anniversary in February

The Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival is officially returning for its 10th-anniversary milestone in February 2026. Conceptualised by SEHER and supported by the Rajasthan Department of Tourism, the festival continues its tradition of bringing global and local sounds to the City of Lakes.
The festival is scheduled to take place from February 6 to 8. True to its signature format, the performances are curated to match the moods of the day across three iconic location. Mornings (8 – 11 am) offers meditative and soulful music at Manji Ka Ghat (Ambrai Ghat), the afternoons (3 – 5pm) are about romantic and folk-oriented sets at Fateh Sagar Paal and the evenings (6 – 10 pm) is reserved for high-energy, youth-focused concerts at Gandhi Ground.
The 2026 edition features a blend of mainstream Indian stars, legendary indie acts and international ensembles including the National Award-winning composer and singer Amit Trivedi, India’s pioneering folk-rock band Indian Ocean, the popular fingerstyle guitarist and singer-songwriter from Arunachal Pradesh Taba Chake and more.
The festival will host over 20 bands from 10+ countries, including artists from France, Spain and North Africa. A special focus this year is the preservation of the Sarangi, with performances dedicated to showcasing this rare Rajasthani instrument. Traditionally, the festival has been a free-entry event to promote cultural tourism, though certain premium or VIP zones may require registration or ticketing (prices for specific zones have been cited starting at ₹399 – ₹499).