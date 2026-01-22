Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival returns for its 10th anniversary in February

The festival is scheduled to take place from February 6 to 8. True to its signature format, the performances are curated to match the moods of the day across three iconic location. Mornings (8 – 11 am) offers meditative and soulful music at Manji Ka Ghat (Ambrai Ghat), the afternoons (3 – 5pm) are about romantic and folk-oriented sets at Fateh Sagar Paal and the evenings (6 – 10 pm) is reserved for high-energy, youth-focused concerts at Gandhi Ground.

The 2026 edition features a blend of mainstream Indian stars, legendary indie acts and international ensembles including the National Award-winning composer and singer Amit Trivedi, India’s pioneering folk-rock band Indian Ocean, the popular fingerstyle guitarist and singer-songwriter from Arunachal Pradesh Taba Chake and more.