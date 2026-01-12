Vedaaranya Heritage and Healing Festival marks its 10th edition!

The programme also includes Chant and Cello by Saskia Rao de Haas and Dr Shruti Nada Poddar, performances by Siobhan Molloy, an East–West collaboration with Jack Warnock and the Manganiyars and folk performances by Langa and Kalbeliya artistes, along with heritage walks, healing sessions and food-related discussions.

Visitors will discover the healing traditions of Shekhawati through interactive sessions led by Manju Misra and Chandanmal Swami Vaid. Mind Mood and Food with Vidhi Beri will explore the emotional and nutritional intelligence of everyday eating. Heritage walks will take guests through the painted architecture of Ramgarh while evenings will conclude with intimate candlelit gatherings and musical experiences. Artistes, craftspersons, healers, designers and cultural leaders from India and abroad will come together to exchange ideas and celebrate the living spirit of Shekhawati.