Vedaaranya Heritage and Healing Festival marks its 10th edition!

10th edition of the Vedaaranya Heritage and Healing Festival, scheduled from January 22 to 26, 2026 in Ramgarh Shekhawati, Rajasthan. The festival is presented by Shruti Foundation in collaboration with UNESCO and INTACH, with support from the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, Incredible India and the Rajasthan Foundation. This milestone edition marks ten years of cultural and community-led work in Shekhawati, a region known for its historic havelis, stepwells and frescoed architecture.
The 2026 theme is Women in Heritage. The festival will open with a UNESCO panel led by Tim Curtis (Head, UNESCO South Asia) and moderated by Alka Pande. Panel participants include Ranisa Kadambari Jadeja (Maharani of Rajkot), Padma Bhushan Pandit Sajan Misra, Padmashree Geeta Chandran, Ila Arun, Rama Pandey, along with cultural practitioners and voices from the region.
Key festival programmes include a musical evening by Ila Arun at Sethani ka Johad, Churu; The Descent of Shakti at Ramgarh Fort, conceptualised by Gauri Sharma Tripathi; Dastaan Goi on Meena Kumari by Fouzia; and the exhibition ‘Raja Ravi Varma’s Women in Art and Their Influence on the Indian Mind’ at Mohar Haveli, with His Highness Raja Rama Varma.
The programme also includes Chant and Cello by Saskia Rao de Haas and Dr Shruti Nada Poddar, performances by Siobhan Molloy, an East–West collaboration with Jack Warnock and the Manganiyars and folk performances by Langa and Kalbeliya artistes, along with heritage walks, healing sessions and food-related discussions.
Visitors will discover the healing traditions of Shekhawati through interactive sessions led by Manju Misra and Chandanmal Swami Vaid. Mind Mood and Food with Vidhi Beri will explore the emotional and nutritional intelligence of everyday eating. Heritage walks will take guests through the painted architecture of Ramgarh while evenings will conclude with intimate candlelit gatherings and musical experiences. Artistes, craftspersons, healers, designers and cultural leaders from India and abroad will come together to exchange ideas and celebrate the living spirit of Shekhawati.