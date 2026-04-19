Why Eravikulam National Park should be at the top of your 2026 travel list

Eravikulam National Park officially reopened its gates this month following its annual two-month closure for the Nilgiri Tahr breeding season. With nearly 100 new Tahr calves estimated to have been born this year, the park is currently at its most vibrant. Standing tall at 2,695 meters, Anamudi is the highest peak in South India and the entire Western Ghats and is referred to as ‘Everest of the South.’
While trekking to the absolute summit is restricted to protect the fragile habitat of the Resplendent Bush Frog (found nowhere else on Earth), one can hike up to the base area with special permission from the forest department. You can also sign up for the Kurinji Trail, a 3-hour guided soft trek into the grasslands for approximately ₹290 per person.
The base area, which offers rolling grasslands — also acting as the primary natural habitat of the endangered stocky mountain goats grazing on the cliffs — allows for close-up views of the summit enveloped in mist. The park also boasts a guided paved nature walking trail leading to a viewpoint in the Rajamalai area (2 kms approximately).
As a traveller or a geography enthusiast, you must witness the Pambar River here! It is one of only three rivers in Kerala that flows eastward and because it runs through the rain-shadow region of the Western Ghats, it offers a completely different dry forest experience compared to the misty greens of Munnar. Moreover, several streams originating here eventually merge into the Muthirappuzhayar River, which defines the landscape of Munnar. Tributaries of the Periyar and Chalakuddy rivers also snake through the park in the west.
The park is the catchment area for several of these crystal-clear mountain streams that feed into spectacular cascades. Located right on the outskirts of the park on the Munnar-Udumalpet road, Lakkam Waterfalls is famous for its natural pool where you can dip your feet in ice-cold mountain water. Unlike vertical drops, Lakkam cascades over wide rocks. Tourists can engage in boulder hiking — carefully climbing the smooth rocks to reach higher cascades. Nyayamakad Waterfalls is situated between Munnar and Rajamalai and the stream cascades down from a height of 1,600 metres and is surrounded by lush green tea gardens.
For those looking at serene aqua adventures, Mattupetty Dam, situated 13 km away from the national park, houses the Sun Moon Valley Boating Centre, which offers speedboats and slow motorboats. It’s also a prime spot for spotting wild elephants that frequent the lake’s edge. Kundala Lake, a bit further up, features traditional rowboats and pedal boats amidst a serene, pineforested backdrop.
Driving through the park is prohibited and hence all tourists must board the Forest Department safari buses that take you on a scenic 15–20 minute uphill ride into the tourism zone. The drop-off point features an amenity centre, which includes a cafeteria-restaurant, eco-shop selling souvenirs and local products, a resting area and an Interpretation Centre showcasing the park’s flora and fauna. Once you are finished with your walk or trek, you simply return to the drop-off point and board the next available shuttle bus to go back down to the park entrance.
Since you have made it this far, the right ‘travel math’ is only if you also visit the nearby attractions and the list includes a trek to Thoovanam Waterfalls. Located inside the Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary (a short drive from Eravikulam), you can take a guided 3-hour trek that follows the Pambar River’s course. The trek culminates where the Pambar River cascades down a rocky cliff. This river also winds through the only natural sandalwood forest in Kerala — Marayoor.
While the forest itself is fenced to protect the precious trees, the road running alongside the river offers a scenic cycling track or walk to spot deer, Indian gaur and wild hare. Near the riverbanks, you’ll also find local sarkara (jaggery) making units. You can watch the traditional process of boiling sugarcane juice and taste the famous Marayoor jaggery while it’s still warm.
Tickets: ₹200 onwards. Daily entries are limited to 3,500 people; booking tickets in advance through the park’s official website is highly recommended.
Best time: April – May, while warmer, this is considered an excellent time for wildlife spotting. As water sources dry up, animals like the Nilgiri Tahr often congregate near remaining streams with their young.
Nearest Railhead: Aluva & Nearest Airport: Cochin