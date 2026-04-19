Why Eravikulam National Park should be at the top of your 2026 travel list

As a traveller or a geography enthusiast, you must witness the Pambar River here! It is one of only three rivers in Kerala that flows eastward and because it runs through the rain-shadow region of the Western Ghats, it offers a completely different dry forest experience compared to the misty greens of Munnar. Moreover, several streams originating here eventually merge into the Muthirappuzhayar River, which defines the landscape of Munnar. Tributaries of the Periyar and Chalakuddy rivers also snake through the park in the west.

The park is the catchment area for several of these crystal-clear mountain streams that feed into spectacular cascades. Located right on the outskirts of the park on the Munnar-Udumalpet road, Lakkam Waterfalls is famous for its natural pool where you can dip your feet in ice-cold mountain water. Unlike vertical drops, Lakkam cascades over wide rocks. Tourists can engage in boulder hiking — carefully climbing the smooth rocks to reach higher cascades. Nyayamakad Waterfalls is situated between Munnar and Rajamalai and the stream cascades down from a height of 1,600 metres and is surrounded by lush green tea gardens.