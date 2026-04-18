Explore India: This summer, enjoy the colonial charm of Kasauli in Himachal

No cable cars or hotel towers breaking the treeline. Just a grid of unhurried lanes, colonial bungalows slowly greening with moss and forest paths where the loudest sound is invariably a bird you cannot name but feel pleased to have heard. It is, in the best possible sense, a town built for walking. Arrive on a weekday if you can.

On a Tuesday morning, the Lower Mall is yours: a vehicle-free loop that winds along the ridge through deodar and oak, past bungalows with their verandahs draped in bougainvillaea. Locals call a long morning walk a prowl. This very road is also where you go for delicacies, like the popular Bun Samosas at Narinder Sweets. Want to walk more? The Gilbert Trail is a visitor’s favourite — a 1.5-kilometre stone-paved path that hugs the mountain’s edge, offering panoramic views of valleys rolling down toward the Punjab plains.