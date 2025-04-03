Rolled oats vs instant oats: Which is a better pick?

Dharitri Ganguly
Processing: While rolled oats are steamed and flattened into larger, thicker flakes, instant oats are steamed longer and rolled into thinner, smaller flakes.
Cooking Time: While rolled oats take a longer time of around 5-10 minutes, instant oats can be cooked in a span of 1-3 minutes.
Texture: Rolled oats have a coarser, more chewy texture, while on the other hand, instant oats have a softer, creamier texture, and can get mushy often.
Flavour notes: Rolled oats have a milder, nuttier taste. Instant oats taste similar, but can be subtler.
Glycaemic Index: Rolled oats have a lower glycaemic index, whereas instant oats have a slightly higher index, due to faster digestion.