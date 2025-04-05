Birthday girl Rashmika Mandanna surely knows how to rock the colour black!

Dharitri Ganguly

We love that metallic denim which Rashmika has styled with a black corset style top and a black suit. The red bag adds that much-needed pop of colour.

Instagram

This picture of Rashmika in a black coat that she has covered herself with, and a sunflower in hand seems to be straight out of a dream sequence.

Instagram

Rashmika donned this for her film Pushpa 2's event and we love the look and feel of her attire. It's minimal yet sensational.

Instagam

This stunning black pant suit exudes such a boss lady vibe.

Instagram

This saree, lightweight with a fiery colour combination, is something Rashmika can eat, sleep, workout and even shoot in, she says.

Instagram

Be it on a vacation or a formal party, black definitely is Rashmika's go-to colour.

Instagram

Rashmika, in this classic black on black look, is grace personified.

Instagram

Not just pinks, princesses can sport black with the same elegance.

Instagram
Tap here