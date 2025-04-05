Birthday girl Rashmika Mandanna surely knows how to rock the colour black!

Dharitri Ganguly
We love that metallic denim which Rashmika has styled with a black corset style top and a black suit. The red bag adds that much-needed pop of colour.
This picture of Rashmika in a black coat that she has covered herself with, and a sunflower in hand seems to be straight out of a dream sequence.
Rashmika donned this for her film Pushpa 2's event and we love the look and feel of her attire. It's minimal yet sensational.
This stunning black pant suit exudes such a boss lady vibe.
This saree, lightweight with a fiery colour combination, is something Rashmika can eat, sleep, workout and even shoot in, she says.
Be it on a vacation or a formal party, black definitely is Rashmika's go-to colour.
Rashmika, in this classic black on black look, is grace personified.
Not just pinks, princesses can sport black with the same elegance.