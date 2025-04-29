5 ways to refresh your space without decorating too much

Team Indulge
Pillows and throws
Pillows and throws are an easy way to refresh your space, no need to buy new ones! Rotating your stash seasonally, like swapping wardrobes, makes old favourites feel fresh and exciting again.
Declutter the space
Sometimes, simply tidying up, letting go of the clutter, and keeping things fresh can make all the difference.
Rearrange your furniture
You are used to seeing your furniture a certain way, but a small shift in placement can completely transform the vibe. Give it a try!
Green plants
Take some time over the weekend to visit a nursery, pick up your favourite plants and watch how they instantly breathe life into your space.
Play around with lights or colours
Swap out heavy curtains for lighter ones to let in more natural light, or add string lights or fairy lights for a warm glow. Try peel-and-stick wallpaper, DIY wall art, or even colourful cushion covers.